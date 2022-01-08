BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 56,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

