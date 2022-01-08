BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of DSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 56,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
