BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 239,048 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

SCHB opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

