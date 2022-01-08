BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 233.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

