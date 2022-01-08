BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,141 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.95 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

