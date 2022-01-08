BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $79,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

