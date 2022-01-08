BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 216.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,490 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.