BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

