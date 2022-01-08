BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 7,604 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

