Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.28. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,020,104 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

