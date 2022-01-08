BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

