Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

BRQS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,969. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

