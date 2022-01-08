Boson Protocol Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003102 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and $4.11 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00334142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

