Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $360.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

