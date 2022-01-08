Boston Partners Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

