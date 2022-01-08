Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Universal Insurance worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

