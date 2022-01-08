Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.77% of USA Truck worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $160,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 17.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $496,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

