Boston Partners Sells 26,160 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

