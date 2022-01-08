Boston Partners Sells 30,241 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 841,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

