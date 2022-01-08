Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

