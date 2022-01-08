Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

