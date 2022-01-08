Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $90.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

