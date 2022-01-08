Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.33. 268,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600,422. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

