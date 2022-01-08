Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

