Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

