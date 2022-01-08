Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 40,963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,963 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

