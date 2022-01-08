Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 706 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $127.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

