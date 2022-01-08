Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,413,000. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 8.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

