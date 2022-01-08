Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE NOVA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

