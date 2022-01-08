Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $4.43 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 105.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

EYE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

