Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $7.76 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.