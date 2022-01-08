Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

