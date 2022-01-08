Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,000. Zscaler makes up 1.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.85.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $260.21 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.36 and its 200-day moving average is $279.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

