Boxwood Ventures Inc. Invests $406,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Avnet makes up about 0.9% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

