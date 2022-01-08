Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

