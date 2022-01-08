Bpp Energy Partners Llc Sells 193,605 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

