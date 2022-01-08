Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Brady has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

