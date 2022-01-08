BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 7.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 354,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,236,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRF by 1,478.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

