Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BLIN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.