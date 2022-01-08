Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,214,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

