Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.18. 44,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

