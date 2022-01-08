Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

AVGO stock opened at $619.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

