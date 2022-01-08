Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 2,029,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

