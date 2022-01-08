Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

