Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $333.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Fox Factory by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.85. 168,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,392. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.