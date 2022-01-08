Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.02. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $7.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $171.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.