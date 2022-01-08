Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,772. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

