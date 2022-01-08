Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce $14.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.47 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.25 on Monday, reaching $370.75. 3,468,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,117. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.15.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

