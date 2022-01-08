Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.15. 1,384,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,398,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

