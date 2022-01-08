Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

