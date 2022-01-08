Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $7.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.65 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.