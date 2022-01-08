Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $7.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.65 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.