Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

